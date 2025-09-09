A Palestinian Telegram channel, operated by a Hebron resident, published practical instructions for carrying out attacks by "lone wolves" - a term describing terrorists who act independently inspired by terrorist organizations, including Hamas.

Among the tips published on the channel was maintaining an ordinary outward appearance to avoid suspicion, wearing clothing common among young people, shaving any beard, avoiding carrying conspicuous items inside a bag and maintaining a calm body language.

It also states that terrorists from Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem should go into action in the early morning hours, when heavy traffic at checkpoints limits the security forces' ability to inspect Palestinian vehicles.

According to the channel's operators, it is advisable to use forged identity cards to evade superficial checks during peak hours, on the assumption that soldiers do not examine documents closely.

Regarding reaching the target, the channel says there is no need to use a private car; one can reach the Palestinian checkpoint by hitchhiking, and from there continue to the destination by bus or train.