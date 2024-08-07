Lado Okhotnikov, a founder and head of the Meta Force metaverse, shared information about plans to scale the project. First of all, the updates will affect Neo Dao. The game world with GameAI elements will offer participants a completely new level of interaction: some will be able to build a business, while others will have fun and learn.

Lado Okhotnikov did not ignore the news that Telegram continues to expand its ecosystem. The next stage was the introduction of a content monetization program for channel owners. In 2023, the Telegram advertising platform became available to advertisers in almost 100 new countries. This significant step in the evolution of the Telegram ecosystem has opened up new horizons for content creators.

According to research, Telegram channels generate up to 1 trillion views monthly, Lado Okhotnikov said, assessing the company’s potential.

Pavel Durov offered channel owners unique conditions: 50% of the income from advertising shown on the channels will be transferred to their owners as ecosystem tokens. This is a significant increase in profits, considering that previously only 10% of channels were monetized.

Durov, the founder of Telegram, emphasized that this decision was made in order to create a healthy ecosystem around TON and stimulate the mass adoption of the cryptocurrency. He is confident that the new program will attract quality content creators from all over the world.

The head of Meta Force drew attention to the fact that the rapid development of DeFi supports the general trend of the global economy toward de-dollarization and creates competition for traditional financial institutions. This cannot but attract the attention of regulatory authorities and the SEС . Lado Okhotnikov believes that the commission’s intervention in the development of the TON blockchain could negatively affect the prospects of abandoning the dollar in virtual reality.

Despite the contradictions in legislation, Okhotnikov emphasized the importance of data as the most valuable asset, especially given the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Lado Okhotnikov noted Pavel Durov’s initiatives to monetize data and create an ecosystem around it, which he believes demonstrates his financial foresight.

It is important to remember that while TON's price performance may disappoint some traders, this is not the fault of the token itself. The growth of other cryptocurrencies often occurs for no particular reason. Perhaps in a year or two, when TON shows its full potential, the current attitude towards it will have to be reconsidered.

Read more about the prospects for the development of the Telegram cryptocurrency in the article that talks about Durov’s generous gift to his community.

About Meta Force

The Meta Force metaverse is created as a realistic copy of our universe. The ecosystem combines gaming and business resources. In the metaverse, users play, communicate, and create business communities. The developers pay special attention to the safety of participants. Work in the ecosystem is completely protected by blockchain technology.

Based on Dan Michael’s materials

The head of Meta Force Press Center

[email protected]