It is time to take Netanyahu at his word…that he won’t rest until the last Hamas terrorist has been eliminated.

In plain speak…this guy ain’t fooling around .

He means what he says when he says, “I choose victory.” He is aware of the bad publicity, worldwide, as he takes Israel on his shoulders to finish off Hamas.

This is Biblical, and Netanyahu takes it so…the command to eliminate Amalek.

I had this column all mapped out with people who join me with my view that Israel has been blessed to have a leader such as this man, Netanyahu.

I had non-Jews, I even had anti-Jews who came around to my argument that it’s Bibi or bust.

He is the right man for this time and this place…as was Churchill Britain’s God-send. Same for Netanyahu.

If you believe in miracles.

Which I do, not only for Netanyahu, but for Trump as well.

However, i ran out of steam for this topic upon the news about the terrorist attack that has taken the lives of six Israeli civilians, there at Ramot Junction.

So the blood-curdling marchers got what they wanted for their “Palestine.”

Our heartbreak, our tears…their “Palestine.”

Hamas wants ‘’Palestine.”

Abbas wants ‘’Palestine.”

There never was such a place, period.

Hello, Macron…his hands are drenched in this blood. What troubled Macron? Why, from out of nowhere, did he decide to recognize “Palestine” …if only, it would seem, to embarrass the Jewish State and to “put Netanyahu in his place.” (Also to get Muslim votes.)This amounts to a major misunderstanding. Macron favors surrender, as per Vichy. Bad karma.

Netanyahu chooses victory. He is a warrior, in the style of Churchill, and David Ben-Gurion, who was living in London at the time of the Nazi “blitz.” Ben-Gurion witnessed firsthand the courage of the British people. Their valor stayed with him as inspiration when he became Israel’s first prime minister.

Macron and the nations that run with him have it all wrong if they believe Netanyahu can be pushed around.

He can’t be pushed around to calling it quits when there is still more to do.

He can’t be bought for a false “peace for our time.”

Yes, on Monday, at Ramot Junction, their despicable words against Jews on the world stage turned to blood against innocent Jews. And four of our brave soldier fell in Gaza.

This hurts.

This hurts terribly.

But Israel is a country that fights on with tears in its eyes…always towards victory. Believe Netanyahu when he says so.

He learned from the best.

