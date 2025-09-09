France’s political crisis deepened Monday as lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to oust Prime Minister François Bayrou, forcing President Emmanuel Macron to seek his fourth head of government in just 12 months.

The 364-194 vote against Bayrou marked a dramatic rejection of his call for sweeping public spending cuts to rein in France’s mounting debt, reported The Associated Press.

Bayrou, a centrist appointed by Macron last December, had gambled that legislators would back his fiscal vision. Instead, both left-wing and far-right blocs united to topple his minority government, which now must resign after less than nine months in office. The move plunges France into renewed uncertainty, with no clear successor in sight and Macron’s domestic agenda increasingly paralyzed.

Macron’s office confirmed he will accept Bayrou’s resignation Tuesday and name a new prime minister “in the coming days.” The president retains control over foreign policy and defense, but his ability to govern at home is severely weakened.

The crisis stems from Macron’s controversial decision to dissolve the National Assembly in June 2024, triggering elections that fractured the legislature and left no dominant bloc. Since then, successive minority governments have struggled to survive amid shifting alliances and mounting opposition.

Bayrou’s downfall follows the departures of Gabriel Attal in September 2024 and Michel Barnier in December, underscoring Macron’s struggle to build consensus in a hostile parliament. Bayrou’s budget plan, which included €44 billion in spending cuts for 2026, was met with fierce resistance.