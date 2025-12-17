Elinor Mimon, a 19-year-old resident of Jerusalem who moved to Israel from France about three years ago, was killed this week in a skiing accident at the Vars ski resort in the French Alps.

According to local authorities, Mimon was found lifeless on the ski slope around 5:30 PM, about an hour after the slopes had closed, by one of the resort's employees.

An air rescue team that was called to the scene attempted to resuscitate her, but they were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene.

Preliminary details from the unit responsible for investigating the incident suggest that the accident likely occurred after Mimon fell into a ditch at the end of the slope. It was also reported that she was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Mimon's family reported that she had moved to Israel from France about three years ago and lived in Jerusalem.

Her funeral will be held tonight at 10:00 PM at the Sephardic Cemetery in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem.