In a disturbing display outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, activists staged a soccer game using a lifelike replica of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s head as the ball.

The event took place on Sunday, September 7, ahead of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly later this month.

The protest was organized by INDECLINE, a US-based art collective known for provocative political stunts. The replica head was crafted by Spanish artist Eugenio Merino, whose work has previously sparked controversy.

According to a press release issued by INDECLINE, the demonstration was intended “to draw the international community’s attention to the genocide currently being perpetrated in Gaza.”

The group claimed that the game was played by “activists and citizens,” including both Jewish and Palestinian participants.