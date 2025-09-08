IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Monday held a situational assessment with top commanders.

Attending the assessment were Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Tamir Yadai; Commander of the Central Command MG Avi Bluth; Head of the Operations Directorate MG Itzik Cohen; Head of the Intelligence Directorate MG Shlomi Binder; and other commanders.

Zamir instructed to continue to focus efforts on the combat in the Gaza Strip, reinforce additional troops in Judea and Samaria to strengthen defenses alongside the counterterrorism effort, and encircle the areas from which the terrorists emerged.

Due to the development of operational events in the different arenas, the Chief of the General Staff decided to halt the situational assessment on personnel that was held earlier Monday, as well as to postpone the Chief of the General Staff’s Ceremony for Excellence that was scheduled to take place this evening.

Earlier on Monday, two terrorists carried out a shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, murdering seven people and injuring around a dozen others. The terrorists were eliminated by a haredi IDF soldier and an alert yeshiva student.

Both terrorists were identified as residents of the Ramallah area, in their 20s, with no prior security records and who had infiltrated pre-1967 Israel illegally.

Meanwhile, the ISA has arrested a Jerusalem Arab believed to have transported the terrorists to the Ramot Junction, where they carried out their murderous attack.