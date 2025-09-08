Avi Suissa, a medic and spokesman for the Haredi-religious sector at United Hatzalah, was among the first to arrive to treat the wounded in the terrorist attack at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem.

Suissa described the initial moments at the scene, "A very difficult morning. I was standing here at the junction. I heard sounds of gunfire, after a few seconds I saw people running towards me and I understood there is a very serious incident here. I arrive within a few seconds at the scene and dozens of people were lying down. This was a very difficult scene".

After the attack many roads around Jerusalem were closed, and the Central Command, together with the police and the Shin Bet, began investigating the attackers' identities and the details of the incident.

Shimi Grossman, a ZAKA volunteer, said, "When I arrived at the scene it looked like a battlefield, dozens of civilians running in panic and pointing at casualties near a bus that was standing at the junction. On the bus I saw bullet marks, and several people lay nearby with very severe injuries. I performed life-saving treatment, but unfortunately three were confirmed dead at the scene. A number of additional casualties were evacuated to hospitals in critical condition and with varying degrees of injury".