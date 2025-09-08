Niv Peretz, a police officer from Afula, was murdered last night (Sunday) while on duty, when he was shot in the village of Zalafa in the Ma’ale Iron Regional Council, near Umm al-Fahm. He was struck by gunfire during a pursuit of weapons traffickers.

Niv was born in Afula and studied at a local yeshiva high school. When reporting for his military service, he fought to join the Border Police. After completing three years of operational service in the Border Police, he sought to enlist in the Israel Police—on the condition that he would serve as a detective at the Umm al-Fahm station.

Police commanders encouraged him to attend officers’ course, but he chose to remain in operational service.

“He was a remarkable young man engaged in vital police activity, contributing to the security of Israel’s citizens, but fell victim to vile murderers,” said Afula Mayor Avi Elkabetz. “On behalf of all the residents of Afula, I send a warm embrace to his family and friends.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in response: “Niv sacrificed his life for the security of Israel’s citizens, and his heroism will not be forgotten. The entire nation of Israel grieves his loss and stands with his dear family.”

The minister added: “To the criminals and offenders—know this: a policeman’s blood will not be forsaken. We will hunt you down relentlessly, bring you to justice, and the law will reach you wherever you try to hide.”

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Aryeh Doron reported: “Shortly after 22:00, a detective team from the Umm al-Fahm station was operating in the Wadi Ara area, based on intelligence as part of an Israel Police operation against weapons trafficking cells in the region. The team identified the weapons, moved in to intercept and seize the suspects and weapons. During the contact, a gun battle broke out in which one of the detectives was shot.”