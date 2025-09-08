During an operational activity in pursuit of an ATV with suspects in an open area near Ma'ale Iron, fire was opened from the direction of the ATV towards police detectives.

As a result of the shooting, a police officer was seriously injured. He was taken to receive treatment and was later pronounced dead.

Police forces are at the scene and are trying to locate the suspects in the act.

The Israel Police confirmed that a police officer was pronounced dead following an operational activity in Ma'ale Iron-Zalfa.

In an official statement, the police said: "With deep sorrow we announce the death of the officer, who was fatally wounded while attempting to make contact during an operation to locate illegal weapons in Ma'ale Iron-Zalfa. The Israel Police bows its head in mourning and will continue to accompany the bereaved family. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation."

Police Spokesman, Chief of Staff Aryeh Doron, elaborated: "During the course of the operation, the detective team identified a group in possession of weapons and attempted to engage them. A firefight ensued, during which one of the detectives was struck by gunfire. He was evacuated to hospital, where he was pronounced dead."