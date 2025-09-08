Stage 15 of the prestigious Vuelta a España cycling race was marred by political protest on Saturday, as an anti-Israel demonstrator caused a minor crash with 56 kilometers remaining, reported the BBC. The incident occurred near Castroverde during the 167.8km route from A Veiga to Monforte de Lemos.

An individual holding a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag emerged from a wooded area and stumbled onto a grassy verge, colliding with a tightly packed group of riders. Spain’s Javier Romo was the most affected, though he managed to resume and finish the race.

Protesters waving PLO flags were present at both the start and finish of the stage. Spanish police intervened near Ribadeo to prevent further disruption attempts, according to the BBC.

In late August, anti-Israel demonstrators attempted to obstruct riders from the Israel-Premier Tech (IPT) cycling team during the fifth stage of Vuelta in Figueras, Catalonia.

The incident occurred at the start of the time-trial stage, where several individuals carrying PLO flags and banners sought to interfere with the team.

A video circulating on social media showed three protesters holding a banner in Catalan reading, “Neutrality is complicity. Boycott Israel,” before being removed by race officials.

The Israel-Premier Tech team, which includes Israeli and international riders, competed in modified jerseys on Saturday that omitted the team’s name.