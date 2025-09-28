The Israel-Premier Tech cycling team has been barred from next month’s Giro dell’Emilia in Bologna due to security concerns.

The move follows repeated protests at the Vuelta a Espana, where demonstrators opposed to Israel’s war in Gaza disrupted stages, forcing the cancellation of the final leg.

Italian authorities fear similar unrest on October 4 after clashes between pro-Palestinian activists and police in Milan during a strike earlier this week.

“Israel-Premier Tech has been informed that our invitation to the Giro dell’Emilia has been withdrawn,” the team confirmed, calling it “regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport.”

Race director Adriano Amici said the decision was made to protect athletes, staff and spectators. Bologna, the race’s traditional finish, has a history of left-wing activism, and local groups have announced plans to protest.

Cycling’s world body UCI stressed Friday that Israeli athletes remain welcome in its events despite boycott calls. Meanwhile, the team’s main sponsor urged it to drop “Israel” from its name.

The squad, owned by Israeli-Canadian businessman Sylvan Adams, includes five British riders, among them four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.