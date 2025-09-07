US President Donald Trump sent a proposal to Hamas in recent days for a comprehensive hostage deal that includes significant changes compared to previous offers.

According to the proposal, all 48 hostages, living and deceased, will be released on the first day of the deal, as hundreds of terrorists and thousands of Palestinian Arab detainees are released.

As part of the framework, Israel would halt the takeover of Gaza City and would immediately begin negotiations to end the war, under the direct management of President Trump. The fighting will not renew as long as the negotiations are ongoing.

According to the report, Hamas has not yet responded to the offer due to internal arguments, with it fearing that it will be defeated if Gaza City is taken over. Israel was updated with the details of the offer and stated that it accepts it in principle.

Those in the Prime Minister's circle responded to the report: "Israel is seriously considering President Trump's proposal; Hamas will likely continue its refusal."

President Trump commented on the proposal on Sunday, writing on Truth Social: "Everyone wants the hostages home. Everyone wants this war to end! The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning; there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

US Envoy Steve Witkoff transferred the proposal to Hamas via far-left-wing activist Gershon Baskin, who had served as an intermediary in the deal to secure the release of captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

The head of the negotiating team and Netanyahu confidant, Minister Ron Dermer, is expected to travel to Washington, DC, this week to speak with senior administration officials.