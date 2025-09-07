אהוד עין גיל על המלחמה בעזה ערוץ כנסת

The journalist and editor Ehud Ein-Gil, of Haaretz, addressed the claims of famine in Gaza and its comparison to Nazi Germany and the Warsaw Ghetto in an interview with the Knesset Channel, and he claimed that Israel is committing war crimes.

The interviewer read Ein-Gil's earlier remarks and asked, "You wrote, is the Germans' silence about Nazi crimes similar to the silence of Jews in Israel about the war crimes being committed in their name in Gaza? In my view, you write that the silence of Israelis is more severe?"

Ein-Gil replied, "More severe because here there is supposedly still a democratic society, or there is freedom of expression. It would not have been possible to demonstrate under the Nazis. We are in a situation where people can ask, can seek information, can express an opinion, and then when in such a situation they deny, that's something else."

He later clarified that he was not comparing the acts themselves but rather the states of denial, "I am not comparing the acts. I am comparing situations, situations of denials. A comparison does not mean the same thing. There are similar things and there are different things. That is the kind of comparison."

When asked about his comparison between denying the hunger in Gaza and denials of hunger in the Warsaw Ghetto, Ein-Gil said, "There is an attempt to deny factual matters, regardless of the question of how one denies and by what methods one does it. I showed there are similar things in the way it is done here and there. The state of starvation is, in my view, a fact that is no longer disputed."

He concluded with a sharp remark, "There are things that are similar, and unfortunately, if we examine the sides, then Israel is on the wrong side. Israel's behavior means it is committing war crimes."