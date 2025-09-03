CNN on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tal Shalev as a Senior Reporter, based in the network’s Jerusalem bureau.

The network says that Shalev will help bolster its overall coverage from the region at an unprecedented and pivotal time.

Shalev most recently served as the Chief Political Correspondent and Analyst for Walla! News, one of Israel’s largest online news outlets. She reported on the Israeli government and Knesset, as well as the country’s foreign and diplomatic affairs, securing multiple high-profile interviews with prominent leaders and politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prior to this, Shalev held senior roles at Haaretz and i24NEWS.

Also joining CNN’s Jerusalem bureau this month is Zeena Saifi, taking up the role of Field Producer. She previously served as a Multiplatform Producer based at the network’s Abu Dhabi bureau and has played an extensive role in CNN’s news coverage across the region.

Andrew Roy, General Manager, EMEA at CNN, said: “We’re very happy to welcome Tal and Zeena to our Jerusalem bureau at this incredibly significant moment for this region. Both bring important perspectives, insights, and skills that will strengthen our reporting now and in the future.”