US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned that the plan of several Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations later this month was leading to "disastrous consequences."

In an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssber that was published today (Sunday), Ambassador Huckabee noted that such unilateral recognition violates the Oslo Accords and could force Israel to take its own steps, including applying sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.

"I wish that they'd have thought about the implications," he said, noting that when France announced it would recognize Palestine, "Hamas walked away from the negotiations to let the hostages go."

He added: "It also has given the Israelis a new sense saying: 'Well, if we're going to be forced into something that goes against Oslo' - and I don't know why people don't understand that unilaterally declaring a Palestinian state is a violation of the Oslo Accords that everyBIDY thought would lead to a Palestinian state. Now Israel is talking about declaring sovereignty over more parts of Judea and Samaria. So, whatever the thought was, no matter how noble it may have seemed, it has had disastrous consequences that have proven to do the exact opposite of what many European countries have thought would be a great idea."

In another interview with CNB news last week, Ambassador Huckabee described the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization as "a spiritual conflict, a battle of the ages ... It's heaven versus hell, it's good versus evil."

Noting the barbarity of the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas, he stated: "You stand with Israel not for its government, but for the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the Law, the Light, the foundation of Western civilization."

"What Hamas did was a level of evil the likes of which, you just look throughout all history, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anything like it," he said.