The British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph published on Sunday a report based on new research in the kingdom, showing that one in five Britons holds antisemitic beliefs.

The troubling study found that 21% of UK citizens agree with four or more antisemitic assertions, a number that has doubled in less than ten years.

The survey also revealed that 45% of the British public believes that Israel treats Palestinian Arabs “as the Nazis treated the Jews.”

During an anti-Israel protest in the British capital last night, police arrested over 400 demonstrators in support of the organization Palestine Action, whose activities were banned in England after its members broke into a British military base and sabotaged aircraft several months ago.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Parliament building in London to protest the outlawing of the organization. Police stated that officers present “experienced extreme violence, including punches, kicks, and objects being thrown at them.”