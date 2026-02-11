There is suspicion of an Islamist terrorist attack in London. A 13-year-old boy carried out a stabbing attack on two other boys, aged 13 and 12, who are in critical condition.

This morning (Wednesday), the Daily Mail reported that according to testimonies from the school, the attacker, who fled and was arrested after a manhunt, shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he stabbed his victims.

The attack occurred yesterday around 12:40 PM at Kingsbury High School in the Brent district of northwest London, a school that serves students aged 11 to 18.

The 13-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed his first victim, a 13-year-old, in the neck and back while shouting "Allahu Akbar." Seconds later, amid the panic and screams of other students in the classroom, he stabbed the second victim, a 12-year-old.

The attacker fled the school, reportedly jumping over the institution's fence, but officers who were called to the scene tracked him down about an hour later, hiding nearby. He was arrested and is suspected of attempted murder.