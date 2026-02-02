The United Kingdom on Monday announced a new package of sanctions targeting Iranian officials and entities accused of involvement in serious human rights violations, particularly in connection with the violent response to recent protests in Iran.

According to the UK Foreign Office, ten individuals and one organization were designated for their roles in enabling or facilitating brutality against Iranian civilians, both during recent peaceful demonstrations and in previous incidents.

The sanctions follow commitments made earlier this month by the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to hold Iranian authorities accountable for their actions during the crackdown on protests.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Iranian public had shown “extreme courage" in exercising their right to peaceful protest, despite what she described as widespread repression and violence. She said the UK had warned Tehran that further measures would be taken and that the new sanctions fulfilled that commitment.

The sanctioned organization is the Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA), which the UK said plays a prominent role in policing protests. The measures include an immediate asset freeze and director disqualification.

In addition, asset freezes, travel bans, and director disqualifications were imposed on the following individuals:

Eskandar Momeni, Iran’s Minister of the Interior, cited as bearing responsibility for police violence against protestors.

Mohammad Reza Hashemifar, Police Chief in Lorestan Province, where multiple protestors were reported killed.

Seyed Majid Feiz Jafari, head of Iran’s Public Security Police, accused of directing violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations.

Yadollah Bouali, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander in Fars Province, linked to lethal force used against protestors.

Babak Zanjani, an Iranian businessman accused of generating funds that enable IRGC activities, including suppression of protests.

Colonel Ahmed Amini, a police chief associated with human rights abuses in Noor Province in 2024;

Mohammad Ghanbari, commander of Iran’s Criminal Investigation Police, accused of involvement in arbitrary detention and torture of protestors in 2022 and 2023.

Ahmad Darvish Goftar, a judge in the Revolutionary Court of Rasht, cited for human rights violations including issuing a death sentence to a labor rights activist in 2024.

Mehdi Rasakhi, also a judge in the Revolutionary Court of Rasht, accused of imposing excessive sentences on women’s rights and labor activists.

Mohammad Zamani, an IRGC officer accused of multiple human rights violations.

The announcement comes amid calls by the UK for the international community to hold Iran accountable, and follows similar sanctions imposed recently by the European Union and the US.

The UK noted that it had previously led efforts at the UN Human Rights Council to address the crackdown, including convening a special session on January 23, and summoning Iran’s ambassador earlier in January.

According to the statement, the UK has imposed more than 550 sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities, including sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in its entirety and more than 90 measures specifically related to human rights violations.

The latest designations were made under the Iran Sanctions Regulations (2023).