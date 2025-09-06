National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was interviewed on Saturday night on Meet the Press and addressed the conquest of Gaza, the worsening of conditions for terrorists in prisons and the propaganda videos Hamas distributes.

Regarding Friday's video of the hostages by Hamas, he said, "It was terrible and awful, first-rate psychological terror. We need to do the opposite of what Hamas intends - they said, protest, silence the streets, surrender. We need to crush Hamas."

On the issue of released hostages testifying that the deterioration of prison conditions for terrorists affected them, he said, "This is psychological warfare as well. They attacked us long before we changed the prison conditions. We must bomb them, kill Hamas, and encourage emigration."

Ben Gvir added that according to the intelligence, the worsening of prison conditions caused a drop in terror attacks. "Every child in Gaza or in the West Bank sees the picture of Barghouti and tells himself - 'I don't want to be like him.'"

The minister outlined his vision for the Gaza Strip: "I want victory. I want us to take all of Gaza, settle it, and annex its territory. Let them learn that there is a price for the October 7th massacre. Encouraging voluntary emigration - that's the order of the day. That's what needs to be done."