A source in the Saudi royal family has told Kan News that the President of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince agreed in their most recent meeting to act if Israel annexes Judea and Samaria.

According to the source, if Israel applies sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, the UAE countries will consider exiting the Abraham Accords.

The source also said that Saudi Arabia is warning that such a step could permanently end the possibility of a future normalization agreement with Israel.

The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020 between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. Soon afterwards, Morocco and Sudan also joined the agreement.