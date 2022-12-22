Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog marked the two-year anniversary of the peace agreement between Israel and Morocco Thursday.

"Today marks two years of the Israel-Morocco peace agreement. Since then, we’ve deepened our people-to-people ties, strengthened our economic cooperation & created strong, enduring relations. I look forward to continuing this important work with my dear colleague HRH Princess Lalla Joumala," Ambassador Herzog tweeted.

Israel and Morocco signed a peace agreement in December, 2020, shortly after Israel signed the Abraham Accords peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.