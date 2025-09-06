The Hamas terror group's internal security apparatus is instructing its armed operatives to be vigilant regarding the ways Israel tracks their locations.

In a warning statement, Hamas noted that Israeli intelligence succeeds in locating armed operatives and identifying them in Gaza, among other things by monitoring clothing hung on laundry lines.

Other methods include tracking lighting and energy sources, analyzing food remnants and the quantities of waste thrown into garbage bins, and monitoring visitors to the site and the nature of their connections with the property owner.

In another message, the internal security wing instructed journalists not to disclose details related to Israeli strikes against senior Hamas figures, emphasizing that the only authorized source for such information is Hamas and its military media outlets.