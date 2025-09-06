Anat Angrest, the mother of hostage Matan, tweeted that she received a phone update informing her that her son’s life is in immediate danger.

Addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she wrote: “Prime Minister, did you sleep last night? Because I’ve just passed my 700th sleepless night.”

“They told me yesterday on the phone that my Matan is in immediate mortal danger. That’s why tonight, I will come to your doorstep along with tens of thousands of Israeli citizens. It will be loud—just like it is loud for Matan, surrounded by the echoes of explosions. You will not have more peace than I do. That time is over.”

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that negotiations are underway with Hamas to release all hostages, warning that “it will be nasty” if the terrorist group does not release them.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the President said, “We're in very deep negotiation with Hamas. We said, ‘Let them all out. Right now, let them all out.’ And much better things will happen for them. But if you don't let them all out, it's going to be a tough situation. It's going to be nasty. That’s my opinion.”

Trump also claimed that more than 30 of the remaining hostages were already deceased.