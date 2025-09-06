A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

Hamas terrorists installed intelligence gathering equipment and positioned observation posts in the building in order to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area.

As part of Hamas' preparations for IDF operations in the area, Hamas terrorists planted numerous explosive devices near the building, intended to harm IDF troops.

The Hamas terrorist organization also established underground infrastructure adjacent to the building, from which terrorists direct attacks against our forces.

Prior to the strike, precise measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Following the strike, the IDF said, "The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations."