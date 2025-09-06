US President Donald Trump said on Friday that negotiations are underway with Hamas to release all hostages, warning that “it will be nasty” if the terrorist group does not release them.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the President said, “We're in very deep negotiation with Hamas. We said, ‘Let them all out. Right now, let them all out.’ And much better things will happen for them. But if you don't let them all out, it's going to be a tough situation. It's going to be nasty. That’s my opinion.”

Trump also said he thinks some of the 20 hostages thought to be alive have died recently, though he did not confirm that.

“That’s what I heard. I hope I’m wrong,” he said.

Earlier this week, Trump spoke out about the Israeli hostages being held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

In a post on Truth Social, the President called on the terrorist organization to release all 20 living Israeli hostages in one wave and promised that the war would end if it did so.

"Tell Hamas to immediately give back all 20 Hostages (Not two or five or seven!), and things will change rapidly. It will end!" Trump wrote.

The Hostages Families Forum responded to the President's post: "President Trump, you have shown your commitment to us through the darkest times, but we respectfully wish to make it clear: this nightmare cannot end for our nation until ALL 48 hostages are accounted for - both those who survived and those who were brutally murdered during these 700 days of hell.

"President Trump, uphold your promise to us, which you made multiple times - bring all 48 hostages home and end this war. Our loved ones, held by Hamas terrorists, are counting on your leadership to bring them home now. The living and deceased have all run out of time. This is your moment to fulfill your most sacred promise," the forum added.

Adam Boehler, Trump’s Special Envoy for Hostage Response, later issued a warning to Hamas, after it claimed it is interested in a comprehensive deal with Israel, while leaving all its previous preconditions for such a deal intact.

“Hamas best pay attention to ⁦@realDonaldTrump,” Boehler wrote in a post to his X account, to which he attached a screenshot of Trump’s earlier post.

