Ahmed Abu al-Riz, Secretary-General of the Arab League, said that the Arab foreign ministers have agreed to work diplomatically to bring about an end to Israel's "war of annihilation," as they defined it, against the Palestinian people and to defend the Palestinian state project.

In a joint press conference with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Khalifa al-Marar, at the end of the Arab League Council meeting held at the level of foreign ministers in Cairo, Abu al-Riz said that Egypt and Saudi Arabia had submitted a draft resolution regarding cooperation between Arab states against a possible Israeli intention to harm the sovereignty of Arab states.

In addition, the Arab states intend to work to promote a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, "as it is the only way to end regional tensions and move to a new horizon of stability and prosperity."

The Arab foreign ministers called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Arab lands, and agreed that Israeli policy violates the boundaries of a war of "annihilation" and amounts to an attempt to destroy the Palestinian problem, expel the Palestinian people and take steps to annex Judea and Samaria.

They stressed that arrangements for regional cooperation and coexistence between the countries of the region must not be relied upon as long as the Israeli occupation of Arab lands continues or there is a veiled threat of occupation or annexation of other Arab lands.

The UAE Minister of State said that annexing the West Bank or occupied Palestinian lands is a red line and carrying out such an action would harm regional security.