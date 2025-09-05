On Monday, in a joint IDF and ISA activity, the terrorist Nur al-Din Dabbaghsh, who operated in the Funds Department of Hamas’ military wing, was eliminated.

During the war, Dabbaghsh was involved in the collection and transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas’ military wing in Gaza. These funds were used for the reinforcement of the military wing and for funding the military activity of the terrorist organization. Additionally, the funds enabled the continuation of combat and Hamas’ survival in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, IDF troops are operating to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure sites above and below ground.

During the activity, the troops dismantled terror infrastructure, anti-tank missile launch posts, and a weapons storage facility. In addition, the troops eliminated several terrorists operating in an area near them.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are operating against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Jabaliya area and on the outskirts of Gaza City. Over the past day, the troops dismantled terror infrastructure sites, eliminated terrorists, and operated to clear areas rigged with explosives.