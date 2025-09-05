Idan Baruch, brother of Uriel Baruch, who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, responded to a petition submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the conditions of imprisonment for Hamas' Nukhba terrorists.

The Nukhba terrorists took part in the October 7 massacre. On Thursday, bereaved families and families of hostages still held in Gaza demanded that the Supreme Court prevent improvement to Nukhba terrorists' prison conditions.

Expressing his disappointment, Baruch said, “We shouldn’t even be discussing the food or the height of the mattress; we need to be discussing execution. That’s the minimum for a proper state. Even the great United States carries out executions.”

He also stressed that the kidnapping of Israelis was influenced by the success of the Shalit deal: “We must understand that the reason they kidnapped people is because the Shalit deal succeeded so well, it whetted their appetite.”

“We also need to remember that the Qatari terrorists in suits are still terrorists; they are not people to hold a discussion with,” he added.

Baruch concluded: “We must impose a firm hand against terrorism here, because the next October 7 is being planned somewhere. Terror is not punished the way terror should be punished.”