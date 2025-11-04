Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering the possibility of holding snap elections within about three months, in light of the Military Attorney General's affair and focusing on the changes needed in the legal system, according to a report in Kan News this evening (Tuesday).

According to the report, consultations have been held in recent days within Netanyahu's circle, in which several of his senior advisors have recommended that he take advantage of the current crisis and lead to elections while linking the investigation of Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi to the broader struggle in the legal system. The assessment among those advisors is that a campaign based on this issue may yield the best result for Likud.

Other sources close to the Prime Minister believe that there is still a possibility of promoting a move that will halt Netanyahu's trial, and that snap elections in the near future could harm him.