תיעוד התקיפה במהלך ההופעה באדיבות המצלם

A concert by Israeli singer David D'Or in Warsaw, Poland, was disrupted when a pro-Palestinian Arab activist in the audience splashed red paint on the singer and his musicians.

She also shouted toward the stage, "Free Palestine." Security guards at the venue dragged her out by force.

Following the incident, the police immediately took D’or to his plane which took him back to Israel.

“In the middle of the Avinu Malkeinu prayer, as I was praying for a good year and peace in the world, I closed my eyes, when suddenly I felt a cold spray on my face,” D’or recounted. “I opened my eyes to see a bright red color, like blood, on my clothes, my face, the stage, and the musicians. The setlist looked as if it was stained with blood. Amid songs like ‘Shema Yisrael’ and ‘Shmor Al HaOlam Yeled’ - red paint stains brought me back to the horrific scenes of October 7th. A murmur of fear and crying began among the stunned audience. I realized I had to pull myself together and encourage them.”

D’or continued: “I kept singing and asked everyone to close their eyes and pray for the people of Israel. It wasn’t easy. My eyes welled up with pain and deep sorrow for the situation we’ve reached. At the end of the performance, the audience sang with me, and we left strengthened. The violinist was terrified, thinking acid had been thrown on us. What terrible days, may God have mercy. I pray for better days, amen.”

דוד ד'אור מותקף באדיבות המצלם

The use of red paint has become ubiquitous in vandalism against Israeli and Jewish targets in incidents around the world. Businesses or politicians seen as supporting Israel have likewise been attacked with red paint.

Inside Israel, the Chief of Staff's house was recently vandalized with red paint, as well as graffiti against the continuation of the war.