Claims that Israel is committing a "genocide" in the Gaza Strip were debunked in a new report published this week by the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The report, titled Debunking the Genocide Allegations: A Reexamination of the Israel-Hamas War (2023-2025), was written and compiled by Prof. Danny Orbach, Dr. Jonathan Boxman, Dr. Yagil Henkin, and Adv. Jonathan Braverman and details the evidence against the genocide allegation over 311 pages. A Hebrew-language version of the report was published in early July. The English version is not only a translation of the original Hebrew report, but a revised and updated version that contains more up-to-date data.

The authors stated that the goal of their research was to "carefully assess both primary and secondary sources in order to draw independent conclusions about the events of the conflict."

"Our focus on factual analysis in no way diminishes or ignores the severe human suffering in Gaza, nor does it seek to downplay the rhetoric or policy failures of the Israeli government. However, as we demonstrate throughout this report, subordinating factual analysis to the advocacy of a specific policy or ethical position undermines our ability to understand the facts needed to shape informed policy and ethical conduct," they added.

Among the study's findings were that the widespread claims of starvation in Gaza before March 2 of 2025 were based on erroneous data, circular citations, and a failure to critically review sources, which resulted in a media "echo chamber" that continued to spread misinformation even after "false data was debunked and withdrawn by those who introduced it."

The study found that the UN grossly overestimated the number of trucks carrying food into Gaza prior to the war and therefore made erroneous assumptions about the amount of trucks needed to prevent a famine in Gaza during the war. In addition, it criticized UNRWA for undercounting the number of aid trucks that entered Gaza until the end of 2024.

The study further noted that many of those making the genocide accusation against Israel fail to take into account Hamas's tactics, including the use of human shields, the use of civilian buildings such as hospitals and schools for military purposes, and its construction of a network of underground tunnels spanning hundreds of miles under the Gaza Strip. The authors stated that, largely due to these Hamas tactics, "the war in Gaza represents one of the most complex military challenges ever faced by any Western army."

The report declares that "there is no evidence to suggest a systematic Israeli policy of targeting or massacring civilians." Furthermore, there is "no evidence to support claims of deliberate bombing of civilians by the IDF during the war, nor any indication of carpet bombing intended to inflict mass civilian casualties in Gaza."

The authors condemned the use and misuse of the term "genocide" against Israel, stating: "We feel compelled to express our deep concern about the widespread use of the term 'genocide' by certain parties we have reviewed. Much like currency losing value through inflation when printed recklessly, certain terms lose their significance when used indiscriminately."

The study does criticize the Israeli government at times, such as for the decision to temporarily halt aid to Gaza in March 2025.

The Begin-Sadat Center report's publication follows the passage of an Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) resolution earlier this week accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. About one-quarter of the IAGS' members participated in the vote, and opponents of the resolution have stated that the promises they received that they would have the chance to voice their concerns were not fulfilled.