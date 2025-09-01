Israel has strongly rejected a resolution issued by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) that accuses the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza.

In its statement, Israel said: “The statement of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) is an embarrassment to the legal profession and to any academic standard. It is entirely based on Hamas’s campaign of lies and the laundering of those lies by others. The IAGS did not do the most basic task in research, which is to verify the information. It even manages to misrepresent what the ICJ has said.”

Israel further emphasized: “Above all, the IAGS has set a historic precedent - for the first time, ‘Genocide Scholars’ accuse the very victim of genocide - despite Hamas’s attempted genocide against the Jewish people, murdering 1,200 people, raping women, burning families alive, and declaring its goal of killing every Jew. Disgraceful.”

The IAGS resolution, adopted on August 31, 2025, declared that Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. It accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity, citing civilian casualties, destruction of homes, and the displacement of nearly the entire Gazan population. The resolution also pointed to alleged deprivation of food, water, and medicine, as well as attacks on medical workers, humanitarian aid providers, and journalists. It called on the International Criminal Court and UN member states to take action against Israel and to ensure accountability under international law.