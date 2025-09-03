Salesforce has announced the layoff of 4,000 support employees, nearly half of its customer service team, following the implementation of the Agentforce AI system. The move reduced the support workforce from roughly 9,000 employees to just 5,000.

The new AI-based system currently handles about 50% of customer inquiries, enabling the company to restore over 100 million leads that had not been addressed before. According to the company, this allowed a "rebalancing" of the workforce and the expansion of resources dedicated to sales activities.

The move raises serious questions about the future of work in the age of artificial intelligence. Salesforce says the system handles only routine cases, while humans intervene in complex or unclear situations. "It is similar to the model of an autonomous vehicle — the system drives, but the human intervenes when needed," the company said.