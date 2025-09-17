How does one prove that the legacy media is guilty of incitement to murder or massacre an entire people by repeatedly promoting and publishing falsehoods about that people?

Does pornography lead to rape and woman-murder--or does it sufficiently satisfy misogynist hatred so that the porn addict does not turn to living women off-screen who are vulnerable and in his clutches? Can we charge pornographers and pimps with the murder of countless women by sadistic woman-haters? Can we sue pornographers civilly, cut into their profits? This was a burning and controversial question among feminists in the 1970s and 1980s.

Does the long-range teaching of Big Fat Lies about Israel and Judaism in universities lead to attacks on Jewish and Israeli students? To attacks on visible Jews on the streets? Can we prove this in a court of law? Are the remedies criminal, civil, and/or, going forward, a commitment to fund the re-education of at least five to ten generations?

In terms of media propaganda: Can we sue the New York Times for incitement in terms of its daily, monthly, yearly negative and false coverage of Israel? Just today, yet again, on their front page, they published their standard four-column-width color photo of "Palestinians (fleeing) their homes in Gaza." (Gazans were told by Israel to leave Gaza City for safe areas which have been stocked with food and other necessities and they are doing so - when Hamas doesn't block them. Hundreds of Gazans left the Strip for good today, with many more ready to begin life anew away from Hamas, and others criticized Hamas leaders on social media for trying to evacuate their own families , ed.)

There are actually homes in Gaza? Apartments in tall, modern, high-rise residential buildings in Gaza--which the IDF is heartlessly, methodically blowing up? How can that be? All these years we were led to believe that Gaza was a poverty-stricken concentration camp, perhaps of an open-air variety....

Today, there are no fewer than six articles in the A section of the NYT about Gaza, "Palestine," and Israel, and, in the Arts section, a full-page article on "Palestinian" artists accompanied by six color photos. Talk about normalizing an identity that does not really exist. While I'm at it, let me really poke the bear--this is as much a delusion, a psychosis, a virus, an all-out cult as is the belief that one is born transgender.

Yes, there are Arabs, both Muslim and Christian, who live in Gaza, in Israel, in the Middle East, and in North Africa. Those who call themselves "Palestinians" have been trained to weaponize this identity in order to commit a final and total Jihad/genocide against Israel. This is a very recent (perhaps a 100-year-old identity), and it does not compare to the 5,000-year-old identity of Jews, who are indigenous to the Holy Land.

Back to the A section of the New York Times today that displays eight photos of Gazans in flight, Gazans suffering, and Gaza in ruins, a ninth graph, and a tenth nearly full-page graphic and gruesome illustration titled: "In Wartime Gaza, Children Fight to Survive Famine." We are shown "What Happens to a Malnourished (Child's) Body;" "Muscles Become Fuel;" "Systems Start to Collapse;" and "Organs Fail."

There is no famine in Gaza. (How many times can people say this?) There are food shortages in some areas caused by Hamas's hoarding and selling of Israel-distributed food on the black market.

And so, we have a total of 14 images about Gaza and Gazans being "pounded" by Israel. This includes four photos of "Palestinian" artists. On one day.

Who out there has the funding and the courage to sue the New York Times for incitement to Jihad against Jews? And not only the New York Times--my God! This is also true of the entire legacy media. And as I and others have said many times: The Jihad is against all infidels.

Let me make one more thing clear. Those among us who honestly believe that Islamic terrorism has nothing to do with Jihadist imperialism but is a reaction to Western Bad Behaviors need to acknowledge the nature of Islam, both historically and theologically. Those among us who believe that all Muslims are dangerous must, likewise, make it a point to learn about Muslim and ex-Muslim dissidents, feminists, reformers, and other good souls, both religious and anti-religious.

C'mon people of good will: The clock is ticking and bombs have already been going off, both underground, launched from terror tunnels, and above ground, in a frantic search for hostages.