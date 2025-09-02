The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited the Nachshonim base today (Tuesday) together with the Commander of the 99th Division, BG Yoav Brunner, and the Commander of the 11th Brigade, on the day of the reservist call-up for the 11th Brigade.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff spoke with the reservists who were called up this morning and with the Technological and Logistics Directorate personnel responsible for their reception. The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation for their work during the war.

Chief of Staff Zamir stated: “Our enemies, on October 7th and since then, across the Middle East, united in their attempt to harm us and to destroy us. We are operating against all of them, constantly, with determination, without pause. We are striking them, dismantling them, defeating them, and we are prevailing over them. We are operating across the entire Middle East. Hamas will have no place to hide from us. Wherever we locate them, whether they are senior or junior figures - we strike them all, all the time."

"We are preparing for the continuation of the war; we are going to increase and enhance the strikes of our operation, and that is why we called you. We have already begun the ground operation in Gaza - make no mistake. We are already entering places we have never entered before and operating there with courage, strength, valor, and an extraordinary spirit," he added.

"I want to tell you that nowhere does the IDF offer anything less than decisive victory. We will not stop the war until we defeat this enemy. So rise and succeed - with great appreciation from me, from the entire IDF, and from all Israeli civilians - for what you have done, for the exceptional turnout here, and for what you will yet do. Thank you, and good luck to everyone,” the Chief of Staff concluded.