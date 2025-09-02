Families of hostages, bereaved families, reservists, and representatives of communities on the Gaza border on Tuesday shut off the water pipeline supplying Gaza. The move was carried out in protest against what they described as Israel’s failed handling of Hamas, and as a call on the prime minister to take decisive action to end the conflict.

The action was part of a broader public campaign aimed at pressuring the government to shift strategy and bring about the total defeat of Hamas. The groups behind the protest argue that Israel must impose a genuine siege on Gaza — including cutting off water and humanitarian supplies — and ensure that the civilian population evacuates Gaza City before any ground maneuver begins.

The families of hostages and fallen soldiers said closing the pipeline was a necessary step to demonstrate seriousness in the effort to defeat Hamas, stressing that only its decisive elimination would secure the return of the hostages.

One of the protest leaders, Tzvika Mor — father of hostage Eitan Mor — declared: “To bring all the hostages home, Israel must deliver a decisive blow. No more partial deals, no more temporary rounds. Only a true defeat of Hamas will free them.”

Col. (res.) Hezi Nechama, a founder of the “Forum of Reserve Commanders and Fighters,” added: “It’s time to stop this war of attrition and shut off Hamas’s water supply. Only then will Hamas be defeated and the hostages returned.”

Yitzhak Fitusi, father of fallen soldier Yishay, voiced sharp criticism: “Since the war began, our loved ones fought and sacrificed their lives for the goal of defeating Hamas. For 23 months their comrades have kept fighting, yet Hamas still rules Gaza and our hostages rot in captivity.”

Reut Ben Haim, a resident of the Gaza border communities and a leader of the “Tzav 9” movement, concluded: “Our demand is simple: the flow of food, electricity, and water into Gaza strengthens Hamas, giving it breathing space, power, and capability. Closing the water pipeline to northern Gaza is a necessary step to subdue Hamas and bring our hostages home.”