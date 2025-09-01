The Supreme Court issued a conditional order this evening (Monday) in the petitions against the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and canceled the hearing that was scheduled for this coming Wednesday.

In its decision, the justices ruled that the government may rescind its previous decisions regarding Baharav-Miara’s dismissal and act in accordance with the dismissal procedure set out in an earlier government resolution, which anchored the recommendations of the Shamgar Committee through the Search Committee. The ministers were instructed to update by September 14th whether they will adopt the court’s recommendations.

The justices explained: “Despite the ruling of August 4 by Deputy President Justice Noam Sohlberg, and despite the hearing scheduled for September 3rd, no preliminary response was filed with the Court on behalf of the government respondents, nor was a request submitted to extend the deadline for its submission. Accordingly, conditional orders are hereby granted as requested in the petitions.”

On Sunday, Baharav-Miara submitted her answer to petitions and noted that "the dismissal process is wrong at its core."

She claimed that the changes made by the ministers to the process "allow the government full political control over the process and its results."