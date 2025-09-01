תיעוד: כוחות צה"ל פועלים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past day, IDF artillery struck several terrorist infrastructure and observation posts that were used by terrorists to observe IDF troops. In addition, troops struck a structure from which an anti-tank missile was fired toward IDF troops; no injuries were reported.

Simultaneously, IDF artillery troops dismantled a camera that was used by terrorists to observe IDF troops. Furthermore, over the past week, IDF troops operating in the area of Jabaliya eliminated terrorists, dismantled underground infrastructure and explosive sites.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled underground infrastructure.

Following the strikes, the IDF stressed that it will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians.