The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, signed a strategic multi-year contract with SCD (Semiconductor Devices) valued at approximately $115 million (approximately NIS 380 million).

The contract was led through the R&D Division within the Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D).

The contract focuses on substantially expanding SCD's facilities and manufacturing infrastructure to support developing and producing next-generation infrared (IR) sensors across the full IR spectrum — SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR. The expanded infrastructure will enable production of IR solutions for high-end applications, including area dominance, airborne payloads, space systems, and large-scale defense platforms, incorporating cutting-edge methods and advanced IR technologies.

Manufacturing will occur at SCD's facilities as part of the Director General’s strategy to strengthen Israel's defense production base and local industries, allowing full support for current and future IDF operational needs. This approach ensures access to the most advanced technologies while delivering optimal solutions to modern warfare challenges.

Head of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold said: “We are working to deepen Israeli independence across the entire value chain. In the sensor domain, we are building breakthrough domestic production capabilities for IR technologies at the forefront of global innovation that will deliver results for many years to come, while strengthening Israel's industrial base. These capabilities will serve the entire defense establishment and provide the technological building blocks for tomorrow's advanced systems, ensuring Israel's technological superiority and qualitative edge.”

Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakayes, who heads the DDR&D’s R&D Division, added: “The IMOD and SCD's investment in establishing new infrastructure and expanding production will enable increased manufacturing capacity and advanced technological capabilities for next-generation IR detectors in the coming years. SCD detectors are already a critical component in many IDF electro-optical systems today, and this project will enable both expanded procurement and future system development led by the DDR&D's R&D Division.”

SCD CEO Kobi Zaushnizer noted: “This agreement reflects our deep commitment to the strategic needs of the State of Israel and to maintaining our leadership in infrared technologies. The enhanced capabilities will not only support future defense requirements but will also strengthen Israel's industrial and technological independence in this critical field. Innovation in the IR domain is critical not only for national defense but also for our global partners. This investment empowers SCD to provide the most advanced, reliable, and high-performance infrared technologies to the international defense community.”