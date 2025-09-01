Dozens of young Haredi men arrived this morning (Monday) at the Tel Hashomer induction center, taking part in a special enlistment day designated for Haredi units in the IDF. The new recruits were assigned to combat service in the Netzach Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, the Hashmonaim Brigade, the Negev Platoon, the Tomer Company in Givati, the Hetz Company in the Paratroopers, and the Border Police.

Several of the enlistees were graduates of the Netzach Yehuda pre-military academies, run by an association that supports young Haredi men with religious and social preparation ahead of meaningful service.

Yehoyada Cohen, who enlisted in the Hashmonaim Brigade, expressed, “This is our time. We are making progress in creating a spiritual framework adapted for Haredim. Many gave up what was most precious to them in order to enlist, and that inspired me to join as well. I hope the IDF will allow us to defend our country while safeguarding our Haredi way of life.”

His father, David Cohen, added, “Those who dedicate themselves to Torah study should continue on that path. But those who have completed it deserve to take part in this mitzvah. It is positive that the army has created frameworks that enable soldiers to serve while maintaining a Haredi lifestyle. As parents, we want to believe our sons will be kept within a system committed to preserving their values.”

David, 19, a graduate of the Nitzotz Ba’Emunah Haredi preparatory program who joined the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, remarked, “I have not been in yeshiva for the past two years, and I decided it was time to give my contribution. I am proud to become an IDF soldier and to devote myself to the people of Israel.”

Shomer Yisrael, the organization overseeing Haredi enlistment tracks in the IDF, stated, “We are proud of every recruit who chooses to integrate Torah observance with service to Israel’s security. They prove it is possible to be both a Haredi devoted to mitzvot and a combat soldier. We will continue to guide and support them during their service and after their discharge.”