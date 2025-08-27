Families of hostages from the Tikva Forum are urging Israeli citizens to begin the 5786 school year dressed in the national colors, blue and white. “Arrive in the colors of the flag — as an expression of strength and national pride,” they said.

According to the families, the choice of the flag’s colors is meant to accompany excited students on their way to school with a sense of unity, strength, and Israeli pride. “After a year of fighting on multiple fronts and a national effort both on the frontlines and at home, we have a true obligation to strengthen the people of Israel and lift their spirit. Despite all the difficulties, the people of Israel wake up every morning and continue with heads held high, despite the challenges and the price we are paying," the families stated.