US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common and non-threatening condition, following a recent medical evaluation, the White House confirmed Thursday.

According to White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella, the President experienced mild swelling in his lower legs in recent weeks. As a precaution, the White House Medical Unit conducted a comprehensive examination, including vascular testing and diagnostic imaging.

Bilateral venous Doppler ultrasounds showed signs of chronic venous insufficiency, a benign circulatory issue frequently seen in individuals over 70. Importantly, the tests ruled out deep vein thrombosis and arterial disease.

Further testing - including complete blood work, cardiac biomarkers, and an echocardiogram - indicated normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal dysfunction, or systemic illness were found.

Recent images of the President also showed minor bruising on the back of his hand. Dr. Barbabella explained this was due to frequent handshaking and routine aspirin use, a common and mild side effect associated with cardiovascular prevention therapy.

In his summary, Dr. Barbabella emphasized, “President Trump remains in excellent health.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who shared the note from Trump’s physician during a press briefing on Thursday, told reporters Trump is not experiencing any discomfort.

“As for the treatments, I can defer to the president’s physician,” Leavitt added.

Trump had his annual physical exam in April, after which his physician wrote a memo stating the president was in “excellent health.”

Before the exam, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!”

Trump will be 82 when he leaves office, which would make him the oldest president in history at the end of his term.