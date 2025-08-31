Rabbi Leo Dee, 53, on Sunday night wed Aliza Teplitsky, 43, in an emotional ceremony held in the town of Efrat.

During the chuppah (ceremony), Dee’s surviving daughters, Keren and Tali, delivered moving words about their late mother, Lucy, and expressed their heartfelt support for their father’s decision to remarry Aliza.

The ceremony was officiated by Efrat's Rabbi Shlomo Kimchi and Rabbi Yair Bienstock, with musical accompaniment by Rabbi Shlomo Katz. IDF Chief Cantor Shai Abramson also participated, dedicating a moving song to the couple.

Rabbi Dee’s wife Lucy and two of their daughters, Maia (20) and Rina (15), were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists in April 2023. Since then, Dee has become an internationally recognized figure of faith and resilience. He has authored three acclaimed books on faith, prayer, grief, and healing, following the success of his first book on contemporary Judaism, "Transforming the World: The Jewish Impact on Modernity."

Aliza Teplitsky, originally from Toronto, was active in Bnei Akiva and later served as director of programs for the movement in North America, based in New York. She immigrated to Israel in 2005, worked on the Jerusalem light rail project, designed exhibitions at the Israel Museum, and worked in tourism. Today, she manages a customer service team at a Tel Aviv hi-tech company.

Rabbi Dee and Aliza will continue to live in Efrat together with Dee’s three surviving children - Keren, Tali, and Yehuda.