Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife, Lucy, and two of his daughters, Maia and Rina, in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley, announced his engagement on Thursday.

Dee wrote in a message in Hebrew: "For everything, G-d, we thank you," adding in both Hebrew and English: "We are delighted to announce our engagement. Aliza Teplitsky and Leo."

Rabbi Dee lost his wife and two of his daughters in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley in April 2023. Lucy was severely wounded in the attack and fought for her life for several days until she succumbed to her wounds.