Rabbi Leo Dee with his fiancé Aliza Teplitsky
Rabbi Leo Dee with his fiancé Aliza TeplitskyCourtesy

Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife, Lucy, and two of his daughters, Maia and Rina, in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley, announced his engagement on Thursday.

Dee wrote in a message in Hebrew: "For everything, G-d, we thank you," adding in both Hebrew and English: "We are delighted to announce our engagement. Aliza Teplitsky and Leo."

Rabbi Dee lost his wife and two of his daughters in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley in April 2023. Lucy was severely wounded in the attack and fought for her life for several days until she succumbed to her wounds.