Over several nights, teenagers from a kibbutz in the Gaza region dressed as terrorists and knocked on residents' doors in the middle of the night as a prank, i24News reported.

The actions caused great alarm, and, fortunately, the incident ended only with a police complaint and internal criticism within the kibbutz.

On Thursday, the youths knocked on kibbutz members' doors several times during the night. One member, who had installed a security camera, discovered footage of four separate incidents.

It later emerged that a week earlier, the youths had acted similarly and justified it as another joke.