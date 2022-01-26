Elchanan Glatt, Director General of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center, on Wednesday praised Rabbi Yissaschar Dov Rokeach, the Belzer Rebbe, for leading the initiative to teach the core curriculum in Belzer boys' schools.

Earlier this week, the Belz Education Committee met with top Education Ministry officials for the purpose of creating a model to teach the core curriculum at boys' schools belonging to the hasidic group, with cooperation and funding from the Education Ministry, Reshet Bet reported.

If the model is used in Belz schools, the sect's yeshiva students will be able to take matriculation exams in English, Hebrew, and math.

"I congratulate the Belzer Rebbe for his brave decision to integrate the core curriculum, including math, English, and Hebrew," Glatt said. "This decision sends an important message that it is possible to live a life of Torah even with general subjects, and to make them holy."

"I am optimistic and happy about this news, which if it comes to fruition will certainly create additional waves, offering significant training for students and integrating the study of subjects and matriculation exams together with the Torah world.

"I am happy that the things that our rabbis...saw many years ago, are beginning to be seen today in the haredi world as well. I believe that this is the right direction for the future generation."