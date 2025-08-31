Relatives of some of the hostages held captive by the Hamas terror group in Gaza on Sunday evening demonstrated outside a Cabinet meeting, demanding that Israel agree to Hamas' demands for a deal - no matter what the cost.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said: "What exactly is this Cabinet convening for? I really want to ask you, Benjamin Netanyahu. Your Cabinet members boast — they actually boast — about thwarting deals that were on the table. Now there is a deal on the table. Instead of taking it and leveraging it into a comprehensive agreement that would guarantee the return of all hostages — both the living and the deceased — and end the war, what are you convening for now?"

"I, as Matan's mother, am saying that the Cabinet of the State are deciding to sacrifice my living child, deciding to condemn the deceased to disappearance, and deciding to sacrifice the heroic IDF soldiers. We will not let this happen. The people of Israel will not sit quietly.

"We've finished being nice. We've finished being afraid. We're done waiting for you to bring the solution. The solution lies with the citizens of the State of Israel, people who cherish life, who sanctify the holiness of life, and who are not prepared to give their consent to not bringing the deceased to burial. Enough! People of Israel, you are our hope. Take to the streets every day, all day, and demand a comprehensive agreement and an end to the war!"

Michel Illouz, father of hostage Guy Illouz, added: "My child is one of forty-two deceased who were murdered in captivity. Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu: 20 hostages will return alive. If they don't return alive, you will have blood on your hands."

"And I address Trump and the United States administration: PLEASE HELP US, PLEASE! This is only in your power. Send our people back home! All the hostages in one deal without any stages — we want them back immediately."

Macabit Mayer, aunt of Gali and Ziv Berman,who are both still held hostage, added: "What is this madness? How does the Cabinet dare make such decisions? How do you manage to sleep at night? Because I haven't been able to for 22 months. What are you afraid of, Cabinet members? You ordered action against Iran, against Hezbollah, against Syria. You destroyed Hamas's military capabilities. You boasted about these victories. If 48 hostages return in coffins, what will you boast about? We're approaching 700 days that Gali and Ziv are surviving against all odds, approaching Gali and Ziv's second birthday in captivity. Cabinet — you have ten days to end this. Don't let them mark another birthday in captivity."