On Sunday, Kibbutz Nir Oz held a solemn ceremony marking the beginning of its physical and emotional rebuilding process, with the demolition of buildings that were damaged during the October 7th massacre.

The event, attended by kibbutz members and their families, symbolized a significant step forward in the recovery of one of the Gaza border communities most severely affected by the attack.

Kibbutz chairman Tzvika Tesler addressed those gathered with a moving prayer for the journey ahead: "May it be God's will that we walk the path of rehabilitation in peace. May the spirit of hope walk with us, illuminating our steps with the light of renewal. May the memory of the homes that were destroyed remain with us, to guard, to guide, and to remind us of where we came from and where we must go. Grant us courage and vision to rebuild with wisdom and determination. Let us raise homes with human hearts, walls of brotherhood, and windows that open to the world."

Tesler continued with a message of unity and resilience: "Grant us the strength to weave together a vibrant, living community, strong and whole. May we be spared from obstacles, delays, or setbacks. Strengthen our hands and fill them with faith. Let every soul be sheltered in peace. Restore joy to our courtyards, the laughter of children to our paths, and light to the windows of our homes."