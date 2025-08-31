Children's star Haim Osadon, widely known by his stage name "David Haim" and beloved for his work in children's entertainment, announced today that he will no longer perform on Shabbat.

In a heartfelt Instagram post titled "David Haim - Closed on Shabbat," Osdon shared the personal decision with his fans and followers.

"Dear friends and colleagues," he wrote, "after many years, I’ve made a deeply personal and significant decision for myself and my family. I have decided that I will no longer perform on Shabbat."

Acknowledging the impact this move may have on his career, Osdon added, "I understand the consequences—this year, for the first time, I will not be participating in a major Hanukkah production. Still, I am ready to accept this 'price' with love and a full heart."

He concluded the post by saying, "This year, I’ll continue performing for municipalities, shopping centers, workers' unions, and other clients who wish to bring my show to their audiences. Wishing everyone only good news."